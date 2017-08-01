Gulf Air increases Bahrainisation efforts

Bahrain-based airline Gulf Air has expanded its Bahraini-representation in the workforce.
Reported by sister publication Aviation Business Middle East, the airline is currently investing in its Bahrainisation strategy.
With the recent recruitment of 22 Bahrainis into the maintenance division, 90% of the department are nationals. Aviation Business Middle East continued that 90% of headquarter employees, 97% of first officers and 100% of the airline’s second officers and male cabin crew are all Bahraini.
The airline achieves this with a tailored programme for nationals, helping to train and recruit Bahrainis to enter the industry.
Gulf Air deputy CEO, Captain Waleed Al Alawi said: “Today, 90% of our aircraft maintenance technicians are Bahrainis. This is a major milestone for us to be a leader amongst carriers from our neighbouring countries by having local, specialised and professional talents representing our beloved Kingdom.”
