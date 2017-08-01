Hilton Dubai The Walk bar hosts mixology class

Hospitality
News
Hilton Dubai The Walk bar hosts mixology class
The sessions run for 90 minutes and are priced at AED 175 per person
Published: 29 January 2020 - 7:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Hilton Dubai The Walk (Hilton JBR) will host daily mixology classes at its Pure Sky Lounge & Dining F&B venue.

Located on the 35th floor, the mixology sessions will teach guests how to create cocktails, from the design stage, to mixing, to shaking.

The sessions run for 90 minutes and are priced at AED 175 per person or AED 350 per couple.

The venue offers a range of dishes to participants during the session and after. These include black pepper calamari, artichoke hearts and pickle avocado and veal bacon balls.

The experience will take place from February 1, running from 5pm to 3am.
