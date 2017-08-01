LEVA Hotels & Resorts to manage two Omani properties

Dubai-based LEVA Hotels & Resorts has signed an agreement with Golden Group Holding to manage two hotels in Muscat, Oman.
The agreement marks the group’s debut into the Sultanate and sees it reflag two existing properties. The 85-room Safeer Continental Hotel will be reflagged as a four-star LEVA Hotel, while the 61-keys Safeer Plaza Suites will be operated under LEVA’s three-star EKONO brand.
Both hotels sit within walking distance to each other, and are approximately 15 minutes from the Muscat International Airport and 10 minutes away from the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and Royal Opera House Muscat.
Golden Group Holding chairman, Sheikh Salim bin Ahmed Al Ghazali said: “We are delighted to welcome the LEVA and EKONO brands to Oman and believe these are the perfect fit for our properties. It will allow us to diversify our brand portfolio while offering a new experience to guests.”
LEVA Hotels & Resorts founder and CEO, JS Anand continued: “Being a young hospitality group, it is a momentous milestone for us and will bolster our expansion across the GCC. We are confident the signing of this strategic agreement will open unprecedented opportunities for us as we see enormous potential for growth in the country in the upscale and mid-market sector.”
Anand concluded by revealing both hotels will be “fully refurbished” to make them to as appealing to modern travellers as possible.
LEVA stated hotel supply in Muscat is dominated by the upper-midscale segment of the market, with four-star properties currently accounting for 32%, five-star properties accounting for 24% and three-star properties accounting for 14%.
Published: 29 January 2020 - 9:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff