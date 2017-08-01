Marriott signs 8,000 rooms in Middle East in 2019

Marriott International has announced in 2019 it signed for more than 8,000 rooms in the Middle East, feeding into its current 515,000 rooms in the pipeline.
The group signed 815 hotel deals last year, comprising more than 136,000 rooms. During 2019 Marriott also added 516 properties to its portfolio, adding up to 78,000 rooms spread across 60 locations.
Its luxury sector saw considerable growth last year, as Marriott signed 42 projects in 27 countries. One of the 34 properties opened last year included the W Dubai – The Palm hotel.
As 2019 closed, the group’s worldwide portfolio equated to more than 7,300 properties and 1.38 million rooms across 134 countries. 53% of the rooms signed were outside of the US, with the Asia Pacific area and Europe representing 38,000 and 17,000 rooms respectively.
Marriott International group president, global development, design and operations services, Tony Capuano said: “With growth and loyalty as the cornerstones of our company’s success, our unrivalled 2019 signings illustrate our winning strategy, which combines leading brands, powerful business platforms and an enduring focus on our associates.”
He added: “We continue to drive value for our owners with quality branding options for both property conversions and new builds, backed by our leading business support systems and loyalty platform. By staying true to our growth philosophy and continuously responding to the evolving preferences and lifestyles of travellers, we are poised for a successful 2020 and beyond.”
Published: 29 January 2020 - 12:15 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff