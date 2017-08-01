Marriott waives cancellation fees across Asia amid coronavirus crisis

Hospitality
News
Marriott waives cancellation fees across Asia amid coronavirus crisis
The operator announced it would waive cancellation fees for hotel stays through February 29, 2020
Published: 29 January 2020 - noon
By: Josh Corder
Marriott International has issues a statement regarding its operations during the novel coronavirus crisis.

The operator announced it would waive cancellation fees for hotel stays through February 29, 2020.

The statement said: “We are closely monitoring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization’s statements regarding the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) cases and following the guidelines from these agencies and the local health departments.“

The compensation will be applied to guest reservations at hotels in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Guests from those countries travelling outbound to other Marriott properties around the world will also be eligible.

The statement came shortly after airports around the Gulf announced mandatory screenings of all passengers arriving from China. At the time of writing also, there are four known cases of the SARS-like virus in Dubai.
