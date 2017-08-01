Massimo Bottura returns to W Dubai restaurant this February

W Dubai –The Palm’s Torno Subito will once again see its creator chef Massimo Bottura host an F&B experience.



For two nights, Bottura will step into the kitchen and aid in preparing an eight-course Italian menu inspired by his favourite childhood dishes.



The Italian chef previously visited Torno Subito, which is his only venue outside of Italy, in December and October last year.



The eight-course menu will be available on February 18 and 19 from 7:30pm. It will be priced at AED 600 per person without beverages or AED 775 with three glasses of wine. The five-star property is also offering a one-night stay package with the dinner for AED 1,500.