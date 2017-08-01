Masterchef restaurant brings in previous winner to create menu

Masterchef restaurant brings in previous winner to create menu
Elena Duggan
Published: 29 January 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
The Masterchef, the TV Experience restaurant in the Millennium Place Marina hotel will welcome the show’s Australian winner in 2017 this February.

Elena Duggan will come into the restaurant from February 18 until 20 and prepare a five-course menu for guests. The menu will be priced at AED 329, inclusive of one drink.

It will comprise an amuse-bouche of goats’ cheese and beetroot relish with dukkha, followed by starters such as octopus and mandarins, or pickled strawberry gel with almonds and feta.

Main dishes include roasted pumpkin and burrata, duck and grapes, followed by watermelon, pineapple and ginger to cleanse guests’ palates.

Desserts are fig, chocolate, wattleseed and macadamia; each dish in the menu will be created to hark back to the chef’s Australian roots and upbringing.

Speaking about her first time in Dubai, Duggan said: “I’m really excited to be bringing my flexible five-course menu to Dubai and I can’t wait to see the MasterChef, the TV Experience restaurant up close.”

First opened in 2019, the F&B venue is based on the TV show of the same name and is used as a hub for previous contestants to come in and prepare food for guests.
