Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai’s Cactus Jacks turns 18

Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai’s Latino F&B venue Cactus Jacks is celebrating its 18th anniversary this month.
On January 30th from 6pm onwards, the venue will offer drinks starting at AED 20, along with live performances from a DJ, band and Samba dancers.
Opened in 2002, the venue offers Tex-Mex food and serves cocktails such as frozen margaritas and mojitos.
Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai GM, Simon Moore said: “We are so excited to celebrate Cactus Jacks eighteen years of success. I thank everyone specially our loyal guests who always support us. The outlet has been increasingly popular with locals & expats in the UAE over the past 18 years and it has been one of the most popular Latino restaurants in the city delivering delightfully diverse experience in an exceptional atmosphere.”
Published: 29 January 2020 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff