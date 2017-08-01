Oman sees increasing numbers of US tourists

Oman Air plans to expand its services to the US
Published: 29 January 2020 - 11:30 a.m.
By: Louise Birchall
Oman is planning to increase its number of visitors from the US according to the Ministry of Tourism undersecretary, Maitha bint Saif Al Mahrouqi.

Sister publication Arabian Business highlighted Al Mahrouqi saying: “Oman will shortly involve itself in the US tourism market as we have noticed an increasing number of tourists coming from the United States.”

They continued: “We believe that attracting tourists from the United States would represent an addition to the tourism sector in the Sultanate.”

“We have also been involved in the tourism markets of Russia and Iran, which are known for being mega tourism exporting markets, in addition to the Arab GCC states and European countries, such as Britain, France, Germany and Italy.” Al Mahrouqi said.

Over the course of the coming months, Oman Air plans to expand its services to the US with the launch of its first codeshare flights between Oman and the USA that will bolster travel between Muscat and New York and Miami via Milan.

“This is a noteworthy development for Oman Air and an excellent way to start another strong year for the Sultanate’s airline,” said Oman Air CEO, Abdulaziz Al Raisi.

“These flights make it considerably quicker and easier for our guests to reach these popular US destinations and for people in these cities to visit Oman,” he added.
