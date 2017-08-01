Al Bustan Centre & Residence focuses on sustainable practices

Al Bustan Centre & Residence has pledged to continue its sustainable practices, aimed at supporting the goals of Dubai Sustainable Tourism (DST).

The four-star property commenced its strategies in 2017, installing gas hot water systems, motion sensor lighting and the use of LED lights.

Al Bustan also recycles used cooking oils, collects cans, re-uses leftover shampoo and strives to reduce the purchasing of chemicals for laundry.

On the topic of its eco-friendly practices, its COO, Moussa El Hayek said: “The implementation of sustainability practices has been one of our core focus areas and it has significantly helped us in improving our operations.”

He continued: “We strongly believe in educating the staff on the importance of clean energy sources and decreasing wastewater levels. We have successfully conducted departmental trainings on sustainability management. The training sessions are facilitated by our sustainability champion and project coordinator, Prince Cherian who trains our employees and guests to have a better understanding on the criticalness of sustainable practices, and its impact in the long run.”