JA Manafaru, Maldives announces offers for Chinese New Year

Luxury resort JA Manafaru, Maldives has unveiled its F&B experiences for the upcoming Chinese New Year’s.

In celebration of the event, the property is offering a Chinese afternoon tea comprising Char Siu chicken buns, Chinese egg rolls, raspberry snowflake cake and eight treasure rice pudding.

During New Year’s Eve (January 24), a gala-style buffet will be served. Items include including Peking duck, slow roasted whole pig with char siu sauce, Chinese chicken winglets, a noodle station, chicken and taro dumplings, seafood gyoza and rainbow style salmon, tuna and white fish yu sheng platters.

During the end of the evening, there will be live music and a Lion Dance performance. The following morning, a Chinese New Year’s Day breakfast will be served.