Mina Rashid’s cruise terminal welcomes 2.3 million visitors

Since 2014, Dubai’s Mina Rashid’s Hamdan bin Mohammed Cruise Terminal has received more than 2.3 million visitors Dubai Tourism announced.

On December 29 the terminal dealt with more than 60,000 passengers with the use of six international cruise liners. Throughout 2020, the terminal expects to more regularly welcome five or six cruise liners.

In 2018 the terminal saw a 172% increase in visitors and in 2019 received the ‘Middle East’s Leading Cruise Terminal Award’ at the World Travel Awards.

Mina Rashid’s P&O Marinas & executive director, Mohammed Abdul Aziz Al Mannaei explained: “December 29th is a memorable day for Mina Rashid Cruise Terminal and marks a new peak performance for us in a season of double digit increase in tourist traffic. The flawless handling of more than 60,000 cruise visitors on a single day testifies to the operational efficiencies we’ve put in place. Welcoming six cruise ships simultaneously also reflects the immense trust that cruise operators place in our capabilities.”

Dubai Tourism’s senior VP, Hamad Bin Mejren continued: “As we increase momentum, and continue our efforts to raise the bar even higher for the city’s cruising industry, the support and collaboration we receive from our stakeholders will be paramount to our sustained success and will allow us to ensure that we are able to provide enriching, world-class services to cruise visitors from across the globe.”

Mina Rashid is currently undergoing a period of expansion; a recreational area as well as services for private yachts are planned.