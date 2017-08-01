One&Only Wolgan Valley resort halts business due to bushfires

Emirates Group’s s One&Only Wolgan Valley resort has temporarily closed its doors due to the Australian bushfires crisis.

The 1,600 hectare resort will not reopen till later in the month reported sister-publication Arabian Business.

Arabian Business explained that 18 people have been killed in the bushfires thus far, with a further 17 missing. The NSW Rural Fire Service has introduced a 200 kilometre "tourist leave zone" along the coast.

On its official website, One&Only Wolgan Valley resort said “unfortunately, there continues to be ongoing bush fire activity in near proximity of Wolgan Valley and, whilst there is no immediate threat to the resort, the safety of our guests and colleagues remains our top priority.”

“We continue to work very closely with the NSW Rural Fire Service to keep the resort safe however the surrounding presence of fire activity on the perimeter, intermittent heavy smoke in the valley, and loss of amenity throughout the landscape, will significantly impact guest safety and the resort experience. We must therefore pause all forthcoming arrivals until 6 January 2020, at which time we anticipate the conditions will be suitable for reopening,” the statement added.