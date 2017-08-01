One&Only Wolgan Valley resort halts business due to bushfires

Hospitality
News
Published: 3 January 2020 - 4:30 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Emirates Group’s s One&Only Wolgan Valley resort has temporarily closed its doors due to the Australian bushfires crisis.

The 1,600 hectare resort will not reopen till later in the month reported sister-publication Arabian Business.

Arabian Business explained that 18 people have been killed in the bushfires thus far, with a further 17 missing. The NSW Rural Fire Service has introduced a 200 kilometre "tourist leave zone" along the coast.

On its official website, One&Only Wolgan Valley resort said “unfortunately, there continues to be ongoing bush fire activity in near proximity of Wolgan Valley and, whilst there is no immediate threat to the resort, the safety of our guests and colleagues remains our top priority.”

“We continue to work very closely with the NSW Rural Fire Service to keep the resort safe however the surrounding presence of fire activity on the perimeter, intermittent heavy smoke in the valley, and loss of amenity throughout the landscape, will significantly impact guest safety and the resort experience. We must therefore pause all forthcoming arrivals until 6 January 2020, at which time we anticipate the conditions will be suitable for reopening,” the statement added.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Australia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Wind and solar with battery storage to ease energy transition in Australia, says GlobalData
    Australian billionaire to back $14bn solar power supply to Singapore
      Perdaman selects Haldor Topsoe’s SynCOR solution for world’s largest ammonia plant
        Photos: InterContinental Hotel at Hayman Island, Australia
          Swiss-Belhotel Iset for expansion

            More related galleries

            Photos: New Year's Eve experiences across the UAE
              Photos: Caterer Middle East Power 50: Hotels: 5-10
                Photos: Caterer Middle East Power 50: Hotels: 1-5
                  Photos: Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort
                    Photos: Hilton Christmas decorations around the world