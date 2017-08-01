Rixos Hotels introduce wellness offers for the New Year

Hospitality
News
Rixos Hotels introduce wellness offers for the New Year
Rixos Premium Dubai spa
Published: 3 January 2020 - 5 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Rixos Hotels in Dubai have announced wellness offers at its in-house spas for the New Year.

Rixos Premium Dubai

The beachfront hotel has introduced the “Wellness Staycation” package. The package comes with a minimum stay of two nights, providing guests with a 60-minute massage, along with access to spa facilities.

The package also comes with in-room breakfast and an hour of personal fitness training.

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Resorts

At the The Palm property there is the “Spa & Away package”.

In the package is a 30-minute massage, a 15-minute wellness consultation, royal hammam access and a facial, along with an additional aromatherapy massage.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

APEDA sends first trial shipment of vegetables to Dubai
    Septentrio mosaic GNSS module enables high-accuracy localisation in NXP’s V2X solution
      Bharti Airtel shareholders approve $3bn finance package
        Dubai taxi transports one billion passengers in 25 years: Al Tayer
          ADIB provides US$80 million (AED 293.86 million) Sharia’a-compliant financing to Oman Shipping Company

            More related galleries

            Photos: Caterer Middle East Power 50: Hotels: 5-10
              Photos: Caterer Middle East Power 50: Hotels: 1-5
                Photos: Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort
                  Photos: Hilton Christmas decorations around the world
                    Photos: Festive hotel deals around the world