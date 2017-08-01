Rixos Hotels introduce wellness offers for the New Year

Rixos Hotels in Dubai have announced wellness offers at its in-house spas for the New Year.

Rixos Premium Dubai

The beachfront hotel has introduced the “Wellness Staycation” package. The package comes with a minimum stay of two nights, providing guests with a 60-minute massage, along with access to spa facilities.

The package also comes with in-room breakfast and an hour of personal fitness training.

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Resorts

At the The Palm property there is the “Spa & Away package”.

In the package is a 30-minute massage, a 15-minute wellness consultation, royal hammam access and a facial, along with an additional aromatherapy massage.