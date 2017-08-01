Al Bait Sharjah Spa announces discounts

Published: 30 January 2020 - 4:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Five-star property Al Bait Sharjah has introduced a happy hour offer at its spa.

Available Sunday to Wednesday from 9am to 1pm, gusts will receive a 50% discount on all massages and facials.

The Sharjah-located spa comprises five treatment rooms complete with lounges, hammams, steam and sauna facilities and an individual reception area and shop. Ladies can also use hot and cold plunge pool facilities.

The hotel was created to be a property celebrating the culture and heritage of Sharjah. The AED 100 million hotel comprises five F&B venues, along with its own museum and library archiving Sharjah’s history.
