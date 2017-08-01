La Quinta by Wyndham Istanbul Gunesli opens for business

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of La Quinta by Wyndham Istanbul Gunesli.
The 404-room property opening marks the upper-midscale brand’s debut into EMEA and first property outside of North and Latin America.
The property features three F&B venues, a fitness centre fitted with a sauna, Turkish bath, Jacuzzi, steam room and indoor heated pool. For business travellers, the hotel houses a 1,500 sqm meeting space spread across eight meeting rooms and one ballroom.
Wyndham acquired the La Quinta franchise in 2018 in an effort to diversify its portfolio of brand and tighten its grip on the upper-midscale sector. There are currently more than 900 La Quinta hotels across the globe.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts president & ME for EMA, Dimitris Manikis said: “We are thrilled to welcome La Quinta and its long-standing reputation for delivering quality, reliability and a great guest experience to the EMEA region, further expanding our offering of brands in such an important market like Turkey.”
He continued: “When La Quinta joined the Wyndham family we saw tremendous opportunity to grow the brand internationally. With a record of over 13 million international visitors in 2018 alone and an incredible variety of historical, cultural and business sites, Istanbul is one of the world’s most attractive cities for travel, making it the perfect fit for La Quinta’s European debut.”
Other Wyndham openings in Turkey include TRYP by Wyndham Istanbul Topkapi, Ramada Encore by Wyndham Istanbul Basin Express, Wyndham Grand Kayseri, Wyndham Cerkezkoy, as well as Ramada by Wyndham hotels in Van and Mardin.
Published: 30 January 2020 - 9 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff