ONOMO Hotel Maputo opens in Mozambique
The property comprises 165 rooms, making it one of the largest hotels in the city
Published: 30 January 2020 - 5:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
OMONO Hotels Group has announced the opening of the ONOMO Hotel Maputo, feeding into the African Hotel Group portfolio and growing it to seven properties.

Situated in Mozambique, the property comprises 165 rooms, making it one of the largest hotels in the city. The three-star property houses its own sky bar and restaurant for guests also.

Located closely to the central market, Sports Pavillion, a conference centre and the airport, the property is tailored for both business and leisure guests.

ONOMO Hotels Group CEO, Cedric Guilleminot said: "The opening of a new hotel in Maputo confirms our desire to support Africa's development. We have succeeded to consolidate a strong network in West Africa, it is time for the group to pursue its development in the Southern part of the Continent. Our choice to set up in this country is motivated by the positive trend of the Mozambican economy and the changes in society's lifestyles. The country presents a great opportunity we decided to take"
