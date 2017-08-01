Dubai sees arrivals increase by 625% over two decades

Travel experts Tourlane have stated Dubai’s number of arrivals has increased by 625% in a 20-year period.
Looking at arrivals to airports between 2000 and present, Dubai was named the third most transformed city in the last 20 years.
This sentiment is reflected in recent findings from The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), which revealed Dubai received 16.73 million overnight visitors in 2019.
Tourlane highlighted a number of Dubai’s achievements in the timeframe, namely the opening of the Burj Khalifa in 2010 and the opening of the Dubai Mall the following year.
Similarly it highlighted the Dubai International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world, receiving more than 80 million people in 2018, with similar results being put collected for 2019.
Published: 31 January 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff