Voco to debut in Africa this year

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has announced its voco brand will make its entry into Africa later this year.
Voco The Bank, Rosebank will sit in the centre of Johannesburg, providing access to business districts and direct links to the Rosebank Mall and pedestrian areas. The property will also be placed directly above the Gauntrain Metro station and only 19km from the airport.
Facilities include 131 rooms, along with a two-level restaurant, a bar and a lounge. For MICE guests, the hotel will offer three meeting areas amassing to a capacity of 80 people.
Voco The Bank, Rosebank will be the first of a handful of hotels to enter Africa; last year IHG and Valor Hospitality Partners Africa signed a master development agreement to open various voco-branded properties in the next decade.
IHG MD, India, Middle East and Africa, Pascal Gauvin said: “Receiving immense interest from owners and partners, voco has gained tremendous momentum in the EMEAA region, and we are excited to be expanding the brand footprint further in the region. True to the brand promise, the new hotel will offer a unique hospitality experience to guests, and will cater to the increasing number of domestic and international travellers looking for quality branded accommodation in South Africa.”
Valor Hospitality Partners global CEO and founder, Euan McGlashan added: “In partnership with IHG, we look forward to developing this distinct hotel with an individual character, to welcome leisure and business guests visiting South Africa and offering them a dependable upscale experience. We are also confident that the hotel will benefit from the strength and scale of IHG’s global systems, best in class technology and capabilities and the world’s largest loyalty programme.”
IHG currently operates 28 hotels in the continent, spread across six of its brands. voco in the Middle East has recently opened both a property in KSA’s Riyadh and in Al Khobar.
Published: 31 January 2020 - 6:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff