Anantara Tozeur Resort introduces Star Wars-themed excursions

Anantara Tozeur Resort in Tunisia has announced a package comprising excursions to filming sites of the Star Wars movies.

Guests booking the ‘Tatoonie Journey Package’ can visit icon locations within Tatoonie (both the name for a planet in Star Wars and a city in Tunisia).

The package includes one desert excursion to Ong Jernel and nearby Episode One and Two film sets. Also in the package is a mountain and salt late excursion, as well as photo opportunities sporting a ‘laser sword’.

Other features of the package include a two night stay in a Deluxe Sanhara View Room, along with airport transfers. The package is priced at US $1,250 for two.

The hotel and resort features 93 guest rooms. The rooms’ interiors use North African furnishings, along with materials, textures and familiar desert colours. Rooms feature rain showers, bathtubs, outdoor terraces, while villas feature separate rooms and areas, as well as an infinity pool.