Massimo Bottura’s Dubai restaurant launches Saturday lunch

Torno Sabato will take place every Saturday from 1pm until 4pm
Published: 4 January 2020 - 11:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Fans of three Michelin-starred Massimo Bottura can now enjoy a new sharing style concept at his Dubai restaurant.

Torno Subito at W Dubai on The Palm welcomed the Italian maestro to personally launch the weekly lunch that will take place every Saturday.

Called Torno Sabato, it features an array of dishes including gourmet calzones filled with sweet marinara sauce and creamy burrata, a selection of cheeses and salami including parmigiano and bresaola, slow cooked wagyu beef cheek, seafood risotto, and cacio and pepe made in a Parmigiano-Reggiano wheel.

Diners can finish the meal with a cone from the gelato cart and a sharing platter of desserts including the restaurant’s signature tiramisu.

Torno Sabato will take place every Saturday from 1pm until 4pm at a cost of AED349 per person with soft drinks or AED499 with selected house beverages.
