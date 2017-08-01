Matka Nordic Travel Fair to focus on responsible tourism

The programme details for the Matka Nordic Travel Fair, to be held at Messukeskus in Helsinki from 16 to 19 January 2020 have been released.

This year, the largest travel industry event in Northern Europe will, more prominently than before, feature responsible tourism. Trends in the travel and tourism sector and the role of travel in a changing society will also be discussed. The travel and tourism sector accounts for 10% of the world’s GDP and employs one in ten people worldwide, but as tourism grows, the carrying capacity of the planet is being put to the test. How should responsibility be taken into account in the industry? Is responsibility and sustainability becoming the new norm in the travel and tourism sector? Jeppe Klockareson, a travel professional and the representative of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council in Sweden, will discuss the challenges and opportunities of tourism and the #flygskam (‘flight shame’) phenomenon in Sweden.

Meanwhile, actors in the travel industry are exploring different solutions to make the industry as sustainable and responsible as possible. What can a single company do? The responsible travel companies, products and services that have made it to the final of the Sustainable Travel Competition of the Matka Nordic Travel Fair, will be presented on Friday 17th January at 15:00 on the Matkatieto stage. Each of the companies that reach the final will get a chance to present their products or services, after which the jury will select the winner, who will be awarded a €3,000 prize, donated by the Finnish Fair Foundation. The purpose of the competition is to encourage companies and actors in the travel industry to take responsibility into account in their products, and to demonstrate to companies what concrete actions they can take to promote responsibility.