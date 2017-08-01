Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s Dai Pai Dong embraces Chinese New Year

Hospitality
News
Published: 4 January 2020 - 5:45 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s Dai Pai Dong F&B eatery has announced its experiences for the Chinese New Year.

The high-end Asian eatery will firstly host a hot pot-inspired brunch on New Year’s Eve (January 24).

The brunch will be served from 6pm till 11:30pm, priced at AED 388, with an option for unlimited drinks at AED 100.

The following day the restaurant will organise an all-day feast. Comprising live stations for soups, duck and chicken specialties and grills, along with salads, dim sum, desserts and cakes.

Mains during the ‘feast’ shall include seabass, Gulf prawns and Wagyu beef striploin steamed mussels with noodles in garlic sauce, and vegetables and egg fried rice for sides.

The all-day experience will from noon till 11pm. It is slated to cost AED 388 with free-flowing soft drinks and AED 488 with house drinks.


