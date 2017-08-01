Alice at the Sheraton Grand Hotel ‘provides exactly what Dubai is missing’

Alice at the Sheraton Grand Hotel ‘provides exactly what Dubai is missing’
Alice Lounge and Restaurant
Published: 5 January 2020 - 3:45 p.m.
By: Simon Ritchie
A gap has been filled in Dubai’s dining scene thanks to the opening of Alice Lounge and Restaurant, according to managing partner Elie Khoury.

Speaking to sister publication Caterer Middle East, Khoury said that Alice is a “unique experience that is unlike anything on the market” and that he feels it “provides exactly what Dubai is missing”.

The venue, which has replaced Novikov at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, has a menu designed by Singaporean chef Reif Othman, with Khoury saying the two have a “strong relationship”.

“Reif Othman is a master at what he does,” said Khoury, ”and has carefully curated an eclectic menu of European dishes with a Japanese twist. What is fantastic about Reif as well is that he continues to surprise us with new dishes. This is key, as we wish to keep diners constantly surprised and guessing as to what they can expect each time they visit Alice.”

Alice aims to provide ‘immersive dining’ and the concept goes from dining to party mode around midnight with dramatic light shows, live performers, and a DJ.

With over 11,000 operational restaurant and cafés in Dubai, Khoury believes that there is a sense of “been there, done that, with consumers” and thinks that Alice is original enough to stand out from its sizeable competition.

If it is a success, Khoury has plans to expand Alice with franchising a key component of the brand’s overall corporate objectives.
