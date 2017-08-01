Atlantis, The Palm unveils Chinese New Year activations

Five-star property Atlantis, The Palm will provide Chinese New Year menus across a number of its F&B venues.

Hakkasan

Cantonese eatery Hakkasan shall provide a set menu created for the occasion. Dishes will include: Chilean seabass dragon’s well broth, scallops with taro mousseline and brown butter black bean sauce, and salt crust baked chicken. Along with the dishes will be a cocktail menu, as well as a selection of desserts.

Available from January 24 till February 8 from 6pm till 11pm, the venue will bring in a DJ to perform. Inclusive of one cocktail, the menu is set to cost AED 498 per person.

Saffron

Brunch and buffet venue Saffron will organise a dinner comprising more than 220 Asian dishes. Utilising the live cooking stations, the dinner will include: Peking duck, steamed buns, Sichuan Hot Pots, seafood dishes inspired by the Eastern provinces, noodles and spicy Sichuan dishes. There will also be dim sum, a raw bar, oysters and a carving station.

Guests will be shown traditional lion dances, along with a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve (January 24).

The offers at Saffron will run from January 24 to January 30 at 6pm till 11pm. It is set to cost AED 265 per person, AED 132.50 per child aged 4-11 and free for those under three.

Asia Republic

A set menu featuring siew mai, gyoza, pho laksa, stir fried noodles and dim sum will be served at Asia Republic.

The lunch will be served from January 24 to January 30 from 12:30pm till 10pm. On Fridays it will be served from 12pm till 11pm. The set menu is slated to cost between AED 160 and AED 200 per person.

Kaleidoscope

International buffet venue Kaleidoscope will prepare a buffet including: seafood, sushi, pasta, roasts, along with Arabic, North African and Mediterranean cuisine.

The lunch will be served from January 24 to January 30 from 12:30pm till 3:30pm. On weekends it will run from 12:30pm till 4:30pm. It will be priced at AED 200 for adults and AED 100 for children aged 4-11.