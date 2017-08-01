Checking In: Taj JLT

With 200 contemporary rooms and suites, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers is poised to become the district’s preferred business engine and social heartbeat, bringing with it two ﬁrsts – the soon-to-open Paros, a Mediterranean inspired rooftop pool bar and restaurant and a ballroom. The hotel has also introduced the renowned Shamiana restaurant from the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai to the Middle East.

Design

The sleek design of the hotel is complemented with an infusion of Indian and Middle Eastern touches through an eclectic mix of art. Traditional materials such as brass and vibrant textiles are used throughout the hotel. The artwork displayed behind the reception desk is by British artist, Petr Weigl, a piece which has been created in cold cast bronze. The 3D contours reference layers of time and sand dunes, in a free-ﬂ owing composition that takes inspiration from the stunning cascade of light from the main lighting installation in the hotel.

Facilities

Heralding the arrival of the ﬁrst-ever ballroom to Jumeirah Lakes Towers, the hotel offers corporates and residents the opportunity to elevate their business and social events. Modern chandeliers adorn the high ceilings and the cream and gold colour palette is accented by dark wood paneling.

Technology & sustainability

In line with the brand’s focus on creating sustainable practices, the hotel has digitised key services and introduced paper-less check-in. The hotel also uses plant-based compostable food packaging wherever possible.