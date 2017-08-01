Checking In: Taj JLT

With 200 contemporary rooms and suites, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers is poised to become the district’s preferred business engine and social heartbeat, bringing with it two ﬁrsts – the soon-to-open Paros, a Mediterranean inspired rooftop pool bar and restaurant and a ballroom. The hotel has also introduced the renowned Shamiana restaurant from the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai to the Middle East.
Facilities
Heralding the arrival of the ﬁrst-ever ballroom to Jumeirah Lakes Towers, the hotel offers corporates and residents the opportunity to elevate their business and social events. Modern chandeliers adorn the high ceilings and the cream and gold colour palette is accented by dark wood paneling.
Technology & sustainability
In line with the brand’s focus on creating sustainable practices, the hotel has digitised key services and introduced paper-less check-in. The hotel also uses plant-based compostable food packaging wherever possible.