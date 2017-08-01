Checking In: Taj JLT

Hospitality
News
Checking In: Taj JLT
Brass and vibrant textiles are used throughout the hotel
Published: 5 January 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

With 200 contemporary rooms and suites, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers is poised to become the district’s preferred business engine and social heartbeat, bringing with it two ﬁrsts – the soon-to-open Paros, a Mediterranean inspired rooftop pool bar and restaurant and a ballroom. The hotel has also introduced the renowned Shamiana restaurant from the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai to the Middle East.

Design
The sleek design of the hotel is complemented with an infusion of Indian and Middle Eastern touches through an eclectic mix of art. Traditional materials such as brass and vibrant textiles are used throughout the hotel. The artwork displayed behind the reception desk is by British artist, Petr Weigl, a piece which has been created in cold cast bronze. The 3D contours reference layers of time and sand dunes, in a free-ﬂ owing composition that takes inspiration from the stunning cascade of light from the main lighting installation in the hotel.

Facilities
Heralding the arrival of the ﬁrst-ever ballroom to Jumeirah Lakes Towers, the hotel offers corporates and residents the opportunity to elevate their business and social events. Modern chandeliers adorn the high ceilings and the cream and gold colour palette is accented by dark wood paneling.

Technology & sustainability
In line with the brand’s focus on creating sustainable practices, the hotel has digitised key services and introduced paper-less check-in. The hotel also uses plant-based compostable food packaging wherever possible.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Generational Equity advises Demark Global Logistics in sale to Manitoulin Global Forwarding
    Dubai Customs discusses more cooperation in governance with Singaporean counterpart
      Abu Dhabi Ports set to close a record-breaking 2019
        ClassNK releases amendments to class rules
          Tenable appoints new vice president of operational technology security

            More related galleries

            Photos: Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                PHOTOS: F&B at Address Sky View
                  Photos: New Year's Eve experiences across the UAE
                    Photos: Caterer Middle East Power 50: Hotels: 1-5