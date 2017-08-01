Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi launches Butcher & Still food truck

Published: 5 January 2020 - 4 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Butcher & Still’s food truck is set to deliver the spirit of the 1920s Chicago Steakhouse at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi to the UAE. The concept brings an innovative chef-driven concept to the country’s luxury restaurant and bar space.

Director of food and beverage Carlo Laiso commented on the initiative: “We are always eager to innovate in the market, to push the boundaries and create bold and unexpected concepts in a way that only Four Seasons can. What guests see is the result of more than two years of collaboration and hard work. In the food truck space we are first movers, offering an experience that will capture the imagination of our clients. What is most exciting however, is the paradox of creating something humble and seamlessly infusing our identity as a premium, 1920s Chicago Steakhouse.”

The shell of the new Butcher & Still Food Truck is a nostalgia-invoking Airstream trailer. This design is enhanced by cues taken from the restaurant’s most recognisable details including a rich leather chef’s table, as well as the infamous AK-47 bullet print skirting the perimeter of the truck. However, a stand out detail is the reinterpretation of the outlet’s signature show kitchen, which breaks down the barrier between chefs and guests, allowing them to connect. Laiso adds: “Each detail is selected with purpose to convey what makes Butcher & Still truly extraordinary from the concept, the menu, and most importantly, the people.”

For chef Marshall Roth, crafting the menu has been a passion project. He said: “Our job as chefs is to connect people, to conjure up memories of meals spent with friends and families, of life’s special occasions by sharing our passion. With each dish we are trying to get to the core of what we all love about these dishes and elevate them through the power of our products. For example, our signature cheeseburger features a homemade toasted brioche bun, rich Creekstone Farms beef, a high-quality cheddar cheese, and fresh greens. It’s simple but it is exactly what you picture when that burger craving hits.”

The food truck’s other signature dishes include the Chicago dog, a Kansas City burnt ends sandwich, chicken wings and truffle fries.

The food truck will be present at key events around the UAE and will be available for private catering functions.
Email catering.abudhabi@fourseasons or call +971 2 333 2222 for more details.
