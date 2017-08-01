Hilton JBR’s beachside eatery offers aged-based discount

For example, if a guest is 25, they can enjoy a 25% discount
Published: 5 January 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Hilton Dubai JBR’s Wavebreaker Beach Bar & Grill has announced percentage discounts equivalent to the age of the individual.

Available during Mondays from 6pm to 11pm, the location will offer the ‘it’s an age thing’ deal. For example, if a guest is 25, they can enjoy a 25% discount at the F&B venue.

Speaking to Hotelier Middle East, Hilton JBR's F&B director, Marc Schroer said: “The entire idea behind the promotion ‘It’s an age thing’ was to come up with an exciting offer that engaged with our guests. Currently there are many offers in the market and very often for customers it is difficult to remember what the restaurants are offering."

He continued: "An offer such as this connected with our guests as it is personal. The guests get a discount which is equivalent to their age. The older you are the better the discount. So you can still go in large groups with your family and friends and each person gets the discount of his/her age. We have seen a great response from this promotion and it’s a testimony that if you have something fun to offer the guests, they will engage with it”.

Cuisines include BBQ grills, seafood, Mexican and vegetarian options.


