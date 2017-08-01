Infor Expense Management suite makes waves at IDC MarketScape

Infor has been positioned as a major player in the new 2019 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Enterprise Travel and Expense Management Applications.

After evaluating Infor's strategies and capabilities, the IDC MarketScape noted: “Infor CloudSuite Expense Management is a flexible and configurable travel and entertainment expense management software for an organisation that could either have one location or be a complex, multinational operation. The Infor Expense Management suite is built to help organisations take control of employee-initiated financial transactions and reduce corporate travel spend.

Expense Management's suite of four integrated applications (Expense Reports, Travel Plans, Payment Requests, and Timesheets) can be used either individually or in any combination to automate expense-related business processes, enforce policy compliance, cut administrative costs, and reduce the risk of accidental errors and intentional fraud.”

This was Infor’s first inclusion in the Travel & Expense IDC MarketScape.

“We’re really pumped that our first IDC MarketScape for T&E placement is as a Major Player,” said Jonathan Wood, general manager, Infor Middle East & Africa. “We have worked hard over the past few years to really improve Infor Expense Management by adding unique and insightful capabilities for spending control, reporting, and analysis. Customers particularly like the configurable workflow for expense review and approval, built-in audit capabilities to improve employee compliance with spending policies, ease of integration with Infor and non-Infor applications, and streamlined automation to shorten claim to reimbursement time. They also like the option to deploy it on-premise or in the cloud which keeps all SaaS customers on the latest release of the application, and enhances both security and overall customer experience.”