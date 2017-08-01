Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai to host Thierry Marx pop-up

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai will showcase the French cuisine of Thierry Marx at the hotel’s beachside brasserie, The Bay, on January 16 and 17.

Marx brings his expertise from Mandarin Oriental, Paris where he has been executive chef and director of food & beverage since 2010, heading up Sur Mesure par Thierry Marx, a two-Michelin-starred restaurant seating 40 people, Camélia, an all-day restaurant with classic French recipes and l’Honoré, offering a wide range of dining options in the lobby.

The chef is known for merging French tradition with Asian influences, featuring avant-garde textures, flavours, forms and colours. Marx was trained by some of the best chefs in France including Claude Deligne, Joël Robuchon and Alain Chapel. After refining his culinary style in Australia, Hong Kong, Thailand and Japan, Marx was awarded his first Michelin star in 1988 at the Roc en Val in Tours and another star at Cheval Blanc in Nîmes in 1991. He spent ten years at Château Cordeillan-Bages, a Relais & Châteaux near Bordeaux, where he has held two Michelin stars since 1999. In 2006, Marx was elected Chef of the Year by the Gault & Millau guide and in 2010 he joined the Top Chef TV show on which he was member of the jury for five years.

At The Bay, the chef will display his style of cooking with a six-course menu that will include some of his acclaimed dishes such as gambero rosso, yellow pollack and revisited poire belle-Hélène.