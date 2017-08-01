McGettigan’s JBR launches KETO menu

Hospitality
News
Published: 5 January 2020 - 4:15 p.m.

Housed inside the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah on Jumeirah Beach Residence’s The Walk and smoke-free throughout, McGettigan’s JBR will serve four protein-driven options from January 7 to 18.

Diners can choose from dishes (all priced at AED 79) including feta cheese omelette with half an avocado, chicken chilly taco with a side of lettuce, grilled lamb chop with wok fried vegetables or grilled salmon with avocado salad.

Healthy smoothies such as tropical delight, melon berry paradise and immune booster priced at AED 40 each will be also available during these dates.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

APEDA sends first trial shipment of vegetables to Dubai
    Septentrio mosaic GNSS module enables high-accuracy localisation in NXP’s V2X solution
      Bharti Airtel shareholders approve $3bn finance package
        Dubai taxi transports one billion passengers in 25 years: Al Tayer
          ADIB provides US$80 million (AED 293.86 million) Sharia’a-compliant financing to Oman Shipping Company

            More related galleries

            PHOTOS: F&B at Address Sky View
              Photos: New Year's Eve experiences across the UAE
                Photos: Caterer Middle East Power 50: Hotels: 5-10
                  Photos: Caterer Middle East Power 50: Hotels: 1-5
                    Photos: Hilton Christmas decorations around the world