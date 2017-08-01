McGettigan’s JBR launches KETO menu

Housed inside the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah on Jumeirah Beach Residence’s The Walk and smoke-free throughout, McGettigan’s JBR will serve four protein-driven options from January 7 to 18.

Diners can choose from dishes (all priced at AED 79) including feta cheese omelette with half an avocado, chicken chilly taco with a side of lettuce, grilled lamb chop with wok fried vegetables or grilled salmon with avocado salad.

Healthy smoothies such as tropical delight, melon berry paradise and immune booster priced at AED 40 each will be also available during these dates.