Media One Hotel to host DXBExperiments event

DXBExperiments will present Underground, a free-entry music event with award-winning British DJ duo Stanton Warriors headlining the festivities on Friday, January 31 at Media One Hotel.

The one-off event guarantees to shake up Dubai’s nightlife scene as guests will be blown away by the theme’s underground music, live art installations and brand activations all within the edgy graffiti covered walls of Dubai’s only licensed carpark; the P7 Arena.

The headline acts are multi award-winning British DJ duo Stanton Warriors. Having burst onto the scene in 2001, Stanton Warriors have created a unique sound that is recognised across the globe. They have played at some of the world’s biggest parties; from East London warehouses, to taking the stage at Coachella, Glastonbury, Burning Man and Ultra, to name a few. Stanton Warriors are also well-known for creating official remixes for everyone from Daft Punk and Fatboy Slim, to MIA, Gorillaz and Danny Byrd.

Also playing on the night will be Scottish rock band Bahookie, Electro synth loop duo Echo Vessel and house and techno maestro DJ Rutherford, adding an eclectic but exciting line-up for the inaugural underground event. Local graffiti artist Bonz will also be creating bespoke collectable t-shirts available to buy on the evening, bringing the Glenfiddich brand and the world of art and music together.



DXBExperiments also promises to deliver F&B stands and an array of bespoke malt-based cocktails from pop-up Malts bar showcasing drinks created for the event by the Glenfiddich team.

The event is hosted by Media One Hotel, which is ‘celebrating 10 years of Media One’ in 2020.

Register at http://bit.ly/DXBunderground

Friday 31st January 2020 from 8pm till late

(Level) P7 Arena, Media One Hotel

For more information visit mediaonehotel.com or call 04 427 1000