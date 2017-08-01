Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem appoints cluster GM

Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem has appointed Mohamed Abdel Fattah as its cluster general manager.

Abdel Fattah acts as GM for the Millennium Makkah Al Naseem and Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem properties. Together the properties account for 1062 rooms and 190 suites; Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA explains it is its largest cluster property.

Holding more than 23 years’ of experience, Abdel Fattah joined the group in 2018 as GM to M Hotel Makkah by Millennium. In 2015-2017, he was the GM and later director of operations of Concorde Hotels & Resorts’ properties in KSA.

Additionally he has been director of F&B at Starwood Hotels & Resorts, AccorHotels and Hilton properties.

Commenting on his appointment, Abdel Fattah, said: “It’s a great honour to be recognised and assigned to manage the largest cluster property of Millennium Hotels and Resort Middle East and Africa. I am thrilled to lead the hotel team to further success and to strengthen its market position since it opened its doors recently this year.”

He continued: “I am also extremely optimistic about the revolutionary changes that took place in Saudi Arabia and a firm believer in the wise leadership of his royal highness prince Mohammed Bin Salman. My vision for the upcoming year is to provide the highest level of excellence across all of our services, and this comes in line with the overall vision of Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA and the directions of our CEO, Kevork Deldelian.”