Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem appoints cluster GM

Hospitality
News
Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem appoints cluster GM
Mohamed Abdel Fattah
Published: 5 January 2020 - 12:30 p.m.

Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem has appointed Mohamed Abdel Fattah as its cluster general manager.

Abdel Fattah acts as GM for the Millennium Makkah Al Naseem and Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem properties. Together the properties account for 1062 rooms and 190 suites; Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA explains it is its largest cluster property.

Holding more than 23 years’ of experience, Abdel Fattah joined the group in 2018 as GM to M Hotel Makkah by Millennium. In 2015-2017, he was the GM and later director of operations of Concorde Hotels & Resorts’ properties in KSA.

Additionally he has been director of F&B at Starwood Hotels & Resorts, AccorHotels and Hilton properties.

Commenting on his appointment, Abdel Fattah, said: “It’s a great honour to be recognised and assigned to manage the largest cluster property of Millennium Hotels and Resort Middle East and Africa. I am thrilled to lead the hotel team to further success and to strengthen its market position since it opened its doors recently this year.”

He continued: “I am also extremely optimistic about the revolutionary changes that took place in Saudi Arabia and a firm believer in the wise leadership of his royal highness prince Mohammed Bin Salman. My vision for the upcoming year is to provide the highest level of excellence across all of our services, and this comes in line with the overall vision of Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA and the directions of our CEO, Kevork Deldelian.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Siemens signs smart energy scheme deal with Saudi’s Tarshid
    DME Oman to price Kuwaiti crude oil from February 2020
      ACWA Power, SABIC partner to elevate local content in the renewable energy sector in Saudi Arabia
        Saudi Arabia Inks Deal to Set Up Floating Desalination Plants
          2019 RPME Power 50: Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO, petroleum and petrochemicals, Mubadala

            More related galleries

            Photos: Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                PHOTOS: F&B at Address Sky View
                  Photos: New Year's Eve experiences across the UAE
                    Photos: Caterer Middle East Power 50: Hotels: 1-5