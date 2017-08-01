New limousine service for Address Hotels

Abu Dhabi National Hotels’ Al Ghazal Transport has become the official limousine provider for Address Hotels across Dubai.

Hotels include: Address Boulevard, Address Downtown, Address Dubai Marina, Address Dubai Mall, Address Fountain Views and the newly-opened Address Sky View.

The company provides chauffeured transfers to Dubai International Airport from the hotels, along with VIP parking at terminals one and three.

The launch into Dubai coincided with a number of new additions to the limousine fleet. The company offers now rides in a 2020 Audi A8, a BMW 7-Series, a Mercedes Viano or a Lexus ES 350.

Abu Dhabi National Hotels’ CEO, Khalid Anib said: “Following the recent announcement of the opening of Dubai branch, this expansion is a testament to our growing network in the United Arab Emirates and a significant milestone in our commitment to be a complete transportation solutions provider.”

Al Ghazal Transport’s GM, Sam Eltibi continued: “Our organisation enjoys a long heritage here in the United Arab Emirates. We recently launched the first limousine operation in Dubai and we are proud to have many returning customers who have enjoyed the perks of our latest car models in addition to our first-class service and well-trained drivers.”


