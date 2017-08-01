The Tasting Class to hold Italian wine tasting experience in Dubai

Wine connoisseurs in Dubai will soon be able to experience a journey through Italy with The Tasting Class.

To be held on January 17 at Emirates Golf Club, The Vine Trail is a chance for visitors to enjoy samples of 33 different wines from around Italy alongside food pairings from the Organic Foods & Café.

Sommeliers and representatives from the producers will be on hand to guide people through the experience and answer any questions they have.

The Tasting Class CEO Lindsay Trivers said: “Concepts exist like this all around the world but there is nothing quite like it here in the UAE. Decanter Magazine’s Fine Wine Encounter, Toast Martinborough in New Zealand, the Bordeaux Wine Festival, and San Francisco’s Uncorked give visitors a chance to sample an incredible variety of grapes all in one place. We want to bring a similar concept to the UAE where people will experience different flavours and food pairings, gain insights and tips from real experts, then take that knowledge away with them to apply at their next retail or restaurant experience.”

To help enhance the experience for attendees, The Tasting Class is looking for strategic partners who can bring an international feel to The Vine Trail and anyone wishing to partner for the event can contact cheers@thetastingclass.com.

Tickets for The Vine Trail are AED180 and give attendees full access to all the food and wine pairings on offer. To attend, guests must register at www.thevinetrail.com.