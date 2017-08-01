Fairmont Dubai appoints director of talent and culture

Hospitality
News
Published: 6 January 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Fairmont Dubai has appointed Edwin Calimano as director of talent and culture. Calimano joins Fairmont Dubai from his most recent role as area director of human resources with InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, where he successfully led the human resources function at its four-unit complex in Dubai Festival City.

Calimano has global experience with some of the world’s most celebrated luxury hotels. This has included single and multi-unit human resources leadership appointments in key destinations with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, One & Only Resorts, and a tenure with Jumeirah Group’s Burj Al Arab.

In his new role, Calimano will oversee all aspects of talent acquisition and development, whilst driving sustained high levels of colleague engagement by leveraging on the strengths of the brand and existing resources at the company’s flagship hotel located in Dubai.

Commenting on Calimano’s appointment, Ammar Hilal, general manager, Fairmont Dubai highlighted: “Edwin’s extensive knowledge and diverse leadership assignments in luxury hospitality provide the ideal platform for him to successfully advance the proud human resources legacy which he inherits from his predecessor. We look forward to the positive impact that his presence and professionalism will bring to the function and business alike, and extend him our heartiest congratulations on this challenging appointment.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Boeing to reassign Max employees to work on other planes
    REVEALED: Top 10 most punctual airlines in the Middle East
      Schneider Electric Appoints Pankaj Sharma Executive Vice President of Secure Power Division
        Uber completes acquisition of Careem
          Mobily picks Ericsson to spearhead its digital transformation initiative in Saudi Arabia

            More related galleries

            Photos: Afternoon T at The Merchant House, Bahrain
              Power List: Women in Hospitality - 25-20
                Photos: Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    PHOTOS: F&B at Address Sky View