Fairmont Dubai appoints director of talent and culture

Fairmont Dubai has appointed Edwin Calimano as director of talent and culture. Calimano joins Fairmont Dubai from his most recent role as area director of human resources with InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, where he successfully led the human resources function at its four-unit complex in Dubai Festival City.

Calimano has global experience with some of the world’s most celebrated luxury hotels. This has included single and multi-unit human resources leadership appointments in key destinations with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, One & Only Resorts, and a tenure with Jumeirah Group’s Burj Al Arab.

In his new role, Calimano will oversee all aspects of talent acquisition and development, whilst driving sustained high levels of colleague engagement by leveraging on the strengths of the brand and existing resources at the company’s flagship hotel located in Dubai.

Commenting on Calimano’s appointment, Ammar Hilal, general manager, Fairmont Dubai highlighted: “Edwin’s extensive knowledge and diverse leadership assignments in luxury hospitality provide the ideal platform for him to successfully advance the proud human resources legacy which he inherits from his predecessor. We look forward to the positive impact that his presence and professionalism will bring to the function and business alike, and extend him our heartiest congratulations on this challenging appointment.”