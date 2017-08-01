Hilton JBR restaurant partners with vegan entrepreneur

Hospitality
News
Hilton JBR restaurant partners with vegan entrepreneur
Kamilla Omarzay
Published: 6 January 2020 - 12:15 p.m.
By: Josh Corder

Hilton Dubai Jumeriah’s BiCE Ristorante will offer a vegan set-menu by Kamila Omarzay later this month.

Working with the venue’s head chef, Omarzay will create a vegan three-course menu.

For starters there will be truffle and mushroom dumplings served with black truffle, followed by eggplant mussaka, and tomato soup. Dessert consists of dark chocolate fudge on a raspberry waffle, served with berry sorbet and chocolate sauce.

Priced at AED 170 per person, the Italian menu will include a gift-box containing Omarzay’s range of snack products. The set menu is set to run from January 15 to 30 at 7pm till 11:30pm.

Omarzay is the founder of vegan food producer The Snack Society. Her items include a selection of gluten and diary-free cakes and desserts.

In 2019 the F&B venue brought in Pasqualino Barbasso, a famed pizza acrobat to entertain guests. Barbasso briefly came into the restaurant between October and November to make guests' pizzas using his skills.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Tenable appoints new vice president of operational technology security
    Etisalat launches ‘CloudTalk’ to revolutionise UC services for UAE enterprise customers
      New Administrator to oversee resurrection of cash strapped Uganda Telecom
        Empower guides customers to budget district cooling bill
          Creating a Sustainable Future for Desalination

            More related galleries

            Photos: Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                PHOTOS: F&B at Address Sky View
                  Photos: New Year's Eve experiences across the UAE
                    Photos: Caterer Middle East Power 50: Hotels: 1-5