Hilton JBR restaurant partners with vegan entrepreneur

Hilton Dubai Jumeriah’s BiCE Ristorante will offer a vegan set-menu by Kamila Omarzay later this month.

Working with the venue’s head chef, Omarzay will create a vegan three-course menu.

For starters there will be truffle and mushroom dumplings served with black truffle, followed by eggplant mussaka, and tomato soup. Dessert consists of dark chocolate fudge on a raspberry waffle, served with berry sorbet and chocolate sauce.

Priced at AED 170 per person, the Italian menu will include a gift-box containing Omarzay’s range of snack products. The set menu is set to run from January 15 to 30 at 7pm till 11:30pm.

Omarzay is the founder of vegan food producer The Snack Society. Her items include a selection of gluten and diary-free cakes and desserts.

In 2019 the F&B venue brought in Pasqualino Barbasso, a famed pizza acrobat to entertain guests. Barbasso briefly came into the restaurant between October and November to make guests' pizzas using his skills.