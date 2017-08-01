Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai appoints DOSM

Youssef Hebbo
Published: 6 January 2020 - 2:45 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Youssef Hebbo is joining Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai as the new director of sales and marketing.

With 13 years of extensive sales experience in the region handling all segments across the board, Hebbo will now be heading the hotel’s sales strategy overlooking 244 contemporary rooms and apartments, four meeting and events spaces and two food and beverage outlets. Known for his reputation in customer service excellence, client satisfaction and proven sales strategies in increasing overall hotel performance, Youssef is dedicated to applying his expertise in his new role.

Commenting on his appointment Hebbo said: “I aim to amplify Movenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai’s key message of being a “hometel” which is a combination of a home’s comfort and the convenience of hotel services, as well as the properties perfect location for both business and leisure travellers realistically positioned immediately to one of the world’s most sought after attraction, Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall.”

The halal property offers accommodation ranging from studios, one-two-three bedroom apartments and a penthouse, all with fully-fitted kitchens, while property highlights include outdoor swimming pools, a gym, and sauna, as well as four contemporary meeting rooms with natural daylight.

Hebbo was the cluster director of sales for Fairmont Dubai, Ajman and Fujairah before joining Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai and holds a degree in Business Management in Beirut, Lebanon.


