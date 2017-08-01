Nobu Matsuhisa: Increase in competition in Dubai a positive

Hospitality
News
Nobu Matsuhisa
Published: 6 January 2020 - 8:45 a.m.
By: Simon Ritchie
There’s more restaurants in Dubai than ever before, but famed Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa doesn’t believe that’s something to be concerned about, instead saying it brings out the best in his team.

Speaking exclusively to sister-publication Caterer Middle East on a visit to his eponymous restaurant at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, Matsuhisa said “the competition is very good for us – competition means we always have to be an upgrade”.

It’s believed over 1,000 restaurants have been added to Dubai’s F&B scene over the past year, with the overall number reaching more than 13,000, and Matsuhisa said that massive improvements in the city’s infrastructure mean that “any chefs can come to Dubai and make a good restaurant concept here”.

Matsuhisa told Caterer that when he first opened Nobu at Atlantis in 2011, many restaurants didn’t even have access to cold water because of the temperatures in the region so couldn’t clean fish correctly, but now every restaurant has a tank to ensure cool water from their faucets.

He also praised the ability to get whatever produce he needed in Dubai, saying “we can get the best products, the best vegetables, meat. Even caviar and wagyu beef”, and said customers are much more educated on food quality.

