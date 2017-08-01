Shaza Hotels plans Saudi expansion with lodging brand

Five-star hotel operator Shaza Hotels will make a presentation at the Saudi Arabia Hotel Investment Conference (SHIC) on lodging in the Middle East.

Presenting to Saudi hotel owners and investors, the group will discuss its Mysk by Shaza brand, a lodging-focused section of Shaza.

The brand aims to “connect people to nature, culture and heritage” explained Shaza Hotels’ VP of development, Chris Nader.

Ahead of the conference, Nader explained Saudi’s Vision 2030 puts it in good position to welcome lodging concepts such as Mysk by Shaza.

He commented: “The hotel industry is becoming very competitive in the region. There is too much of the same. People want to live new experiences that will change them in some form or another. With Mysk by Shaza, we are offering travellers immersive and transformative experiences.”

Speaking about Saudi expansion plans, Nader said: “Saudi Arabia is a priority market for us with 35% of our portfolio located in the country and SHIC is an excellent platform to showcase our latest brand offering to hotel owners and investors.”

SHIC is set to take place on January 21-22 in the country’s capital city.