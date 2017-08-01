Suppliers You Should Know: BioPak

Tell us about your company.

Founded in 2006, BioPak is the leading eco-friendly foodservice packaging company in Australia and New Zealand. We offer carbon neutral compostable packaging made from rapidly renewable, plant-based raw materials for businesses who, like us, want to preserve and protect the environment for current and future generations.

What makes you stand out from your competitors?

Our innovative packaging solutions are designed for a circular economy. It starts with responsibly sourced materials, continues with environmentally certiﬁed manufacturing processes, and ends with disposal options that see resources reused or regenerated.

Products are certiﬁed either home or commercially compostable, and this year, in a bid to reduce impact BioPak launched its own Compost Service in Australia and New Zealand – a recycling revolution designed to close the loop, divert waste from landﬁll, and stop plastic pollution.

What’s new?

We have a wide and varied range of products – from coffee cups and cold drink cups, to plates, bowls and trays, napkins, bags and more. Our hot takeaway BioCups are made with paper sourced from managed plantations, and lined with Ingeo™ bioplastic, making them the only certiﬁed commercially compostable cups in Australia and New Zealand.

Our clear BioCups, BioBowls, lids and BioCutlery are made from plants, not oil. They are the only clear bioplastics certiﬁed commercially compostable to AS4736, which helps stop waste being sent to landﬁll.

The BioCane range, including takeaway containers, bowls, clamshells and plates, is made from rapidly renewable sugarcane pulp, a by-product of the sugar-reﬁning industry which is often otherwise burned. The range is certiﬁed industrially and home compostable.

Where are your products currently available?

We recently launched our product range in Singapore and will soon be available also in the United Arab Emirates.