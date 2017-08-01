Tourism Australia pulls ad campaign amidst bushfires

Tourism Australia has halted its US$15 million ad campaign meant to bring in tourists from the UK.

The campaign has been put on hold due to the bushfires sweeping across parts of Australia. Sister-publication Arabian Business reported that 18 people have been killed in the fires so far, with another 17 missing.

Ecologists from the University of Sydney have suggested that more than 480 million animals have been lost due to the bushfires.

A Tourism Australia spokesperson told Business Insider Australia that: “In light of the current situation in Australia, we have reduced some of our campaign activity in the UK and will continue to review our planned activity over the coming months.”

They continued: “The number one priority right now continues to be the emergency response to these devastating bushfires and the safety of communities and tourists in affected areas.”

In the campaign were notable Australian celebrities such as singer Kylie Minogue and cricketer Shane Warne.

However damaging, Tourism Australia noted its tourism sector is still open for business during the bushfires.

It said in a statement: “Whilst bushfires continue to impact parts of Australia, many areas are unaffected and most tourism businesses are still open. It is more important than ever that we rally around our communities and the tourism sector who may have been impacted.”

Earlier this month Emirates Group-owned One&Only Wolgan Valley resort announced it had temporarily closed over safety concerns