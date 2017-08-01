Al Bustan Palace, A Ritz-Carlton Hotel to host 'Russian Week'

Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel is set to host “Russian Week”. From 7th January 2020, guest chef Alexey Belikov, from international restaurant group Novikov, will lead a range of culinary events to give guests an authentic taste of a cuisine steeped in culture and history.

The resort is putting on a trio of exclusive dinners as well as a Friday brunch with a distinctively Russian twist. To top it off, guests can join in a cooking class with the chef himself, learning how to prepare his signature creations at home, before indulging in a three-course lunch.

“Russian cuisine is extremely interesting and creative, reflecting the tapestry of people and cultures from which it originates, and it is sought out by millions of tourists every year,” said Eric Meloche, director of food & beverage and culinary at Al Bustan, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel. “We’re excited to be bringing chef Alexey to our resort, who will be transporting us to Moscow with all the sophistication, flair, and of course amazing food, of one of the most prestigious restaurant empires in the world. It is definitely an unmissable opportunity for those who already love Russian cuisine, and those who are just curious.”

Belikov will bring to life classics such as gravlax, pavlova, tartare and caviar, all imbued with a sense of Russia’s modern identity. With a decade of experience in restaurants throughout the country’s chic capital, he infuses his menus with a flair for food chemistry, using seasonal ingredients.

For additional information, email restaurant.reservation.albustanpalace@ritzcarlton.com