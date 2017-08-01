Editors Letter: New year, new Hotelier

Editors Letter: New year, new Hotelier
Claudia de Brito
Published: 7 January 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
By: Claudia De Brito

As you may have noticed, we've had a little work done. Not only does Hotelier Middle East have a new look and feel, our editorial remit has also changed. The hospitality industry in this region was emerging when Hotelier was launched 18 years ago. This is no longer the case and we thought it was time to present you with a product that is reﬂective of the dynamic industry we cover.

We want Hotelier to serve as a platform for current and aspiring hospitality professionals and a place where you not only glean information but are given the opportunity to get involved, voice your opinions, make suggestions and possibly connections that may further your career. This month, we bring you the highly contested Women in Hospitality list.

Now in its second year, the list shines a light on the women who have been working behind the scenes for decades to affect positive change on the industry. I hope a time will come when a list dedicated to women is no longer necessary, but we aren't quite there yet.

As the year goes on, you'll see new features dedicated to artisans, entrepreneurs and innovators working in hospitality and though, we are firmly rooted in the Middle East, and remain dedicated to bringing you regionally relevant content, we'll also bring you more stories from beyond our borders.

If you have any comments or suggestions, it would be great to hear from you. Please drop me a line — claudia.debrito@itp.com.

Claudia de Brito, Editor


