Hospitality
News
InterContinental Abu Dhabi reopens Fishmarket venue
New items include grilled seabass with thyme
Published: 7 January 2020 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

InterContinental Abu Dhabi’s Fishmarket Restaurant has reopened after undergoing a full upgrade.

Changes to the décor have been made, in addition to the terrace, and a number of ingredients for guests to choose from.

The restaurant explains it has no menu, instead guests pick ingredients for the chefs to use from the market display.

New ingredients include grilled seabass with thyme, Thai red snapper, oysters in lemon butter, along with rice and noodles.

InterContinental Abu Dhabi’s general manager, Neil Houghton explained: “With this reopening, we want to invite both loyal and new guests to experience the truly unique Fishmarket, which retains the rich history it is famous for and infuses many exciting new additions to the Fishmarket experience.”

Executive chef, Chris Curtis continued: “Inspired by the rich history of the Fishmarket, we made sure to bring back the diverse flavours and tastes into each of the seafood dishes our guests love. My team and I are excited to present diners with dishes with new flavours to really excite their taste buds.”

