Mohamed El Majzoub to perform at Live at Aloft Hotels Homecoming Tour

Pop star Mohamed El Majzoub will perform at the sixth stop of the Live at Aloft Hotels Homecoming Tour, Middle East and Africa edition, at Aloft Palm Jumeirah in Dubai on January 15. The performance is part of a series of intimate gigs powered by Universal Music Group at Aloft Hotels across the globe which has seen musicians return to their hometowns for free shows.

“I have many treasured memories spent with close relatives and friends in the UAE, so the country is very special place for me. The Live at Aloft Hotels Homecoming Tour is a perfect opportunity for me to reconnect with people who have supported me over the past decade and introduce my music to new followers in an intimate atmosphere,” said Mohamed El Majzoub.

“We are beyond thrilled to host music star Mohamed El Majzoub at Aloft Palm Jumeirah as part of the global Live at Aloft Hotels Homecoming Tour, joining the likes of superstars NJOMZA, Mala Rodriguez, BANKS, Dermot Kennedy and Troye Sivan who have performed in their hometowns around the world. The Middle East has a rich tapestry of musical heritage and outstanding talent, and through the Homecoming Tour we are continuing to support rising stars here in the region whilst connecting the community through a shared love of music,” said Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President Premium & Select Brands at Marriott International, Middle East & Africa.

Aloft has collaborated with British ‘GIF-ITI’ street artist INSA to provide an interactive art experience that puts a new spin on the tendency for fans to film concerts on their phones. INSA, who is often portrayed as “the next Banksy” thanks to his talent and heavily guarded anonymity, will create an AR experience that evolves during the performers’ sets.

El Majzoub, the winner of the second season of X Factor promises to present his fans with an exhilarating performance. He has two albums under his belt with multiple singles that have secured charting and racked up millions of views on YouTube, including Kramet Mara and Tole’ el Nhar.

Marriott Bonvoy members will have the chance to bid for an up-close and personal encounter with the artist himself through a special meet and greet and mezze masterclass taught by chef Saurabh and chef Moutaz. The prize also includes a VIP access to the performance and an overnight stay at Aloft Palm Jumeirah.

For more information members can visit https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com/moments/11204