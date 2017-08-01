Report: Turkey international departures to rise by 2.1 million

The number of international departures from Turkey is expected to increase from 10.1 million in 2018 to 12.2 million by 2023.

The country's increasing connectivity and focus on eco-travel were hailed as contributors according to GlobalData

Ease of travel to destinations such as Japan, the US and Europe has helped to increase international departures for the country. A compound annual growth rate of 3.67% is expected from 2018-2023.

GlobalData travel and tourism analyst Johanna Bonhill-Smith explained: “Turkish airlines, the national flag carrier of Turkey has recently introduced new flights to destinations across Japan, China and increased connectivity to the US. Codeshare agreements have also formed between more destinations across the Asia Pacific such as Bangkok Airways and the Middle East with Oman Air and Kuwait Airways providing more opportunity for international travel.”

A characteristic of travellers from Turkey is their eco-centric holiday making explained Bonhill-Smith. More than 55% of Turkish travellers have environmentalism as a key factor in holiday-planning.

Bonhill-Smith concluded: “Thus, attracting this market through sustainably-focused campaigns is likely to not only increase inbound travel from Turkey but simultaneously aid the global reputation of a destination in this day and age.”