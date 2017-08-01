Suppliers You Should Know: Exterity

Tell us about your company?

Established in 2001, Exterity is a market-leading developer and manufacturer of end-to-end IP video, digital signage and guest experience technologies that aim to help organisations around the globe to engage, inform and entertain their audience.

Exterity has grown rapidly in recent years and now has over 120 staff - 80 based at our Headquarters in Scotland, and a further 40 sales and technical staff in ofﬁces around the globe: London, New York, Paris, Johannesburg, Dubai, Riyadh, Singapore and Sydney. We recently opened the Exterity Software Innovation Centre in Porto as an extension to our core engineering team based at our headquarters.

How is the company performing?

Exterity’s revenue has grown by 86% over the last five years.

What are your core products/ services for the hospitality industry?

Exterity solutions enable hospitality providers to offer a unique guest experience with end-to-end integrated IPTV, Video on Demand, interactive services and digital signage. ArtioGuest enables the simple creation of customisable portals that offer an enhanced and intuitive in-room viewing guest experience, opening up a wide range of revenue your organisation.

ArtioSign is Exterity’s Digital Signage solution. Seamless integration with our IP video technologies enables live TV and video to be quickly incorporated into impactful signage screens that engage, inform and entertain.Our extensive range of headend products and media players round out our product range to provide a complete, end-to-end solution for the hospitality industry.

What sets your company apart from its competitors?

We offer a complete end-toend IP video solution that enables our customers to capture TV/video content directly from any source and manage its delivery, as channels or within digital signage screens, to any connected device via an existing network.

Have you launched any products or services recently?

We are continually evolving our product range and expanding the functionality of both ArtioGuest and ArtioSign. For example, we recently added loyalty levels to ArtioGuest, providing the ability to personalise viewing interfaces and features to acknowledge and reward guest loyalty; TV-based ordering and excursion booking; reporting and analysis of channel viewing statistics and more.

Is your company involved in any sustainability initiatives?

Using sustainable, ecofriendly design principles, we aim to minimise overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, ﬂ ameretardant housing, more efﬁ cient packaging and better recyclability, all of which not only reduce environmental impact, but also lower operating costs. Our range of media players also support Power over Ethernet which results in signiﬁ cant efﬁ ciencies and cost savings.

How does your service or product add value to a hotel’s offering?

Exterity hospitality and leisure solutions are used worldwide to provide tech-savvy guests with a "better than home" premium experience, while enabling hoteliers to drive additional revenue, reinforce branding and increase customer loyalty.

Contact - T: +971 (4) 447 0604 E: info@exterity.com W: www.exterity.com