voco Al Khobar opens in Saudi Arabia

Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) has launched its second voco hotel: voco Al Khobar in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in partnership with KSA-based developer Wasata Al Wosta Real Estate Co.

Offering an unstuffy hotel experience for guests, voco Al Khobar comprises 130 rooms equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi, Smart TVs, executive desks and in-room refreshments.

For those looking for an alternative space for meetings, the hotel offers all the facilities to cater to a wide range of events with 11 meeting spaces from small and smart meetings, workshops, weddings and banquets, while also fitting up to 410 guests at Al Sultana ballroom. The health club features a spa, with five lush treatment rooms, an indoor pool, and two fully equipped fitness centres, assigned separately for men and women.

Located just 55 kilometres from King Fahd International Airport, voco Al Khobar is within easy distance of the city’s landmarks, including Al Rashid Mall and Eastern Province business hub (both five minutes away), Al Khobar Corniche (10 minutes away) and Halfmoon Beach (15 minutes away) and less than 10 minutes from Saudi Aramco.

IHG, area general manager M. Allaf said: “Whether guests are staying or dining, we look forward to giving everyone a warm welcome when they arrive at voco Al Khobar. We want all of our guests to take a moment for themselves to recharge and unwind and enjoy the personal service the voco brand is renowned for.”

Guests can enjoy a taste of ‘voco life’ with dining experiences. Horizon restaurant offers a wide range of cuisines from around the world all day, while authentic Lebanese and Indian dishes will be served at Naya and Anardana restaurants respectively.

IHG now operates two voco hotels in the Kingdom in addition to voco Riyadh opened in November 2019 and one in the pipeline, in Makkah – a 4,321 room hotel opening in early 2020.

IHG currently operates 33 hotels across 4 brands in Saudi Arabia including: InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts, Holiday Inn, and Staybridge Suites with a further 20 in the pipeline due to open within the next three to five years.