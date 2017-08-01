Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara appoints GM

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara appoints GM
Mohammed Wazir
Published: 8 January 2020 - 1 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara has appointed Mohammed Wazir as general manager.

Holding more than 15 years of hospitality experience, Wazir entered the industry as a guest relations manager of Millennium Mayfair. He then was made room division manager before working with Corinthia Hotels for more than five years.

Prior to his most recent appointment he was the GM for Anantara Siam Hotel in Bangkok.

An Omani/British himself, Wazir said he is particularly well suited to teach guests about the local area around the hotel.

Commenting on his appointment he said: “It gives me immense pleasure to bring all that I have learned back to my home country. I understand fully what Salalah can offer to Anantara guests and I am thrilled that I can help them uncover this virgin territory for luxury travellers,”

Launched in 2016, the five-star resort comprises 30 premier rooms, 10 deluxe and 96 villas. The property also features a 250-metre private beach, along with an in-house spa and three F&B venues.


